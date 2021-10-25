Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to Glenn Close throwing shade at her Oscar win

Close said Paltrow winning the coveted award for 'Shakespeare In Love' didn’t 'make sense'

Gwyneth Paltrow came forth reacting to Glenn Close's criticism of her once 1999 Academy Award win.

For the record, Close said Paltrow winning the coveted award for Shakespeare In Love didn’t “make sense.”

“I just heard this from you, Andy! I never heard about this,” the actress, 49, told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen on Thursday.

Host Cohen had asked Paltrow to react to Close’s remarks during a game of Plead the Fifth, in which celebrity guests are asked a series of questions but can only “plead the fifth” for one of them.

“Well, I guess I have to because I don’t know enough about it,” the Goop founder responded. “So I plead the fifth.”

For the unversed, Close said Paltrow did not deserve to win an Oscar back in 1999.

“I honestly feel that to be nominated by your peers is about as good as it gets. And then, I’ve never understood how you could honestly compare performances, you know?” Close said at the time.

“I remember the year Gwyneth Paltrow won over that incredible actress who was in ‘Central Station’ and I thought, ‘What?’ It doesn’t make sense," she added, referring to Fernanda Montenegro, who was nominated alongside Paltrow during the 1999 Academy Awards.