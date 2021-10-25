Anushka Sharma mourns death of ‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler aka Gunther

American actor James Michael Tyler, who played coffee shop manager Gunther on the hit sitcom Friends, passed away at the age of 59. The news of his demise has left his fans shocked and even heartbroken.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also took to her social media handle, to mourn over the death James, who was best known for his role in 90s hit series Friends.

The Pari actress shared his picture on her Instagram stories with a heartbroken emoticon. The post reads, “James Michael Tyler famous for playing Gunther on Friends has died at the age of 59.”

South Indian star Samantha Ruth Prabhu also reacted over the actor’s death. Taking to her IG Story, the Family Man actress also shared the same post and wrote, "Noooooo," followed by a broken heart emoticon.

James was battling prostate cancer that he was first diagnosed with in 2018. He had revealed his diagnosis earlier this year saying, “I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones. I've been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years. ... It's stage 4 (now). Late stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me.”

Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.