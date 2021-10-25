Snoop Dogg announces death of his mother Beverly Tate at age 70

American rapper Snoop Dogg took to social media on Sunday to announce the death of his mother Beverly Tate at age 70.
The 50-year-old musician posted a tribute to Beverly for his roughly 65.2 million followers on Instagram.
Snoop, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., posted a tender snap of Beverly smiling while sitting on a scooter as her son wrapped an arm around her.
'Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother TWMA,' Snoop wrote in the caption of a photo showing his late mother.
Snoop's father Vernell Vardado, 71, confirmed Beverly's death on Instagram and asked for prayers for his family posting that 'we need it more than ever'.
Beverly, who had two other sons with Vernell, was hospitalized in July for an undisclosed illness. Snoop in May also asked his fans and followers on social media to pray for her. 'Mama thank u for having me,' the singer wrote in the caption along with a prayer and rose emoji.
