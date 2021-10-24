Prince George, Archie ‘win’ right to major royal destiny closed to Charlotte, Lilibet

Experts predict Prince George and Archie will end up sharing similar fates despite the fact that their parents’ chose vastly different parenting choices regarding their upbringing and future prospects.



This claim has been brought forward by constitutional expert MacMarthanne.

During her candid chat with Express UK regarding Prince George and Archie’s future, she was quoted saying, "Archie will on the death of his father become Duke of Sussex.”

“Presently he is at liberty by convention to be called Earl of Dumbarton being his fathers senior subsidiary titles"

However, "At that moment, by law, Archie will become, whether he chooses to be or not, HRH Prince Archie of Sussex for life.”

But "At his death, the HRH dies too, he can pass on to any male heir the title Duke of Sussex, but not HRH or Prince. This comes from George V’s letters patent of 1917 regulating the HRH."

Meanwhile, the heir to the British throne, Prince George will automatically be granted the title of Duke of Cornwall once Prince William assumes control of the throne.

In light of this, it is safe to deduce that unless present laws of inheritance change, Princess Charlotte and Lilibet may draw the short end of the stick when it comes to their royal patronages in the future.