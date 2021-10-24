Jamie Lynn Spears talks about teenage pregnancy: 'It will kill your career'

Britney Spears' sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, is all set to launch her memoir titled Things I Should Have Said.

In an excerpt from her book attained by TMZ, the 30-year-old star talks about her parents forcing an abortion after she got pregnant at the age of 16.

They “came to my room trying to convince me that having a baby at this point in my life was a terrible idea," read the page.

“‘It will kill your career. You are just too young. You don’t know what you’re doing. There are pills you can take. We can help you take care of this problem … I know a doctor,'” Jamie was told.

The star reveals that she was also asked by parents to hide the issue from elder sister Britney Spears.

“Everyone around me just wanted to make this ‘issue’ disappear…everyone was certain that termination would be the best course of action," Jamie confessed.

After a lot of arguments, Jamie Lynn braved through her stance and decided to give birth to her daughter Maddie in 2008, who is now 13-years-old.