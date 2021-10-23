Kristen Stewart shares desire to ‘do empathetic Princess Diana justice’ in ‘Spencer’

Kristen Stewart sheds light on her desire to do Princess Diana justice with an ‘empathetic’ portrayal in ‘Spencer’

Kristen Stewart sits down for a chat and dishes over her desire to embody Princess Diana’s innate empathy, anguish, accent and personality into her portrayal of the royal.



Stewart started off by explaining her intentions and inspiration behind portraying the people’s princess during her most recent interview with the Daily Mail.

There she began by peeling the layers of Princess Diana’s “approachable aura” and admitted that it was something she hoped to embody during the course of filming.

For those unversed, the film Spencer showcases a three-day Christmas holiday look inside Buckingham Palace and also showcases the moment where Diana realized her marriage to Prince Charles had struck rocky shores.

In her interview, Stewart was quoted saying, “She was touchable. I think that even when she looked her most beautiful and her most substantial, she also felt like she could kick her shoes off and walk outside with you and ask you how you are and touch your face. And you would feel that honesty from her.”

“But ironically, she was also the most unknowable person, and at least over the three days we're imagining in the film she was the most isolated human you can think of.”

She also went on to say, “It doesn't go into any salacious details. It's really just an imagining of a three-day period when it all became most heavy on her. It's more about her internal experience than anything else.”