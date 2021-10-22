Ariana Grande reveals life’s biggest ‘blessing and a curse’: ‘I have sensitive ears’

Ariana Grande recently sat down for a candid chat and addressed some of the biggest ‘blessing and a curse’ she’s been dealing with since she started making music.
The singer shed light on it all during a candid appearance on the Backstage Pass With Eric Vetro podcast.
There the Grammy award-winning singer dubbed her sensitive ears both “a blessing and a curse.”
She was also quoted saying, "I always had a very, very, very picky, sensitive ear. And it's kind of made me into a perfectionist — and kind of this neurotic control freak when it comes to comping my own vocals and vocal production and arranging and producing and stuff like that.”
She also went on to say, "That's been a great thing to kind of, grow into having all the control over in my life. I've learned how to do it myself throughout the years, and that's been really cool."
While "It's wonderful to be able to articulate what I want and how exactly I want my voice to be mixed. I wish I could just relax."
