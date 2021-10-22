Neslisah Alkoclar said, “So proud of you @enginaltandzytn”.

Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife is so ‘proud’ of him: Here’s why

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar is so proud of her husband for his stellar performance in the latest drama serial Barbaroslar.



Sharing a sweet photo of their hands in her Instagram Stories, Neslisah said, “So proud of you @enginaltandzytn”.

She also showered love on Engin with a heart emoticon.

Earlier, Neslisah posted video clips recorded from their TV screen and admired her husband for his performance in the Barbaroslar.

She also liked Engin’s new look in the drama serial.

Neslisah wrote in Turkish which reads: “Your feathers are amazing”.

Engin Altan, who essays titular role in Dirilis: Ertugrul, is currently seen in another historical drama serial Barbaroslar in which he also plays the lead role.

He also took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scene photo from the sets of Barbaroslar.



