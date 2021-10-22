Ed Sheeran confirmed as latest A-lister

The top-selling chart star Ed Sheeran has become the latest A-lister to present a CBeebies Bedtime Story.



Sheeran, who has 14-month-old daughter Lyra with wife Cherry, follows celebrities including Dolly Parton, Tom Hardy, Robbie Williams and Sir Elton John who have previously read on the children’s TV show.



The famous singer will read I Talk Like a River by Jordan Scott, about having a stutter – something he himself had to grapple with as a youngster.

The-30-year-old will tell young viewers: “When I was little I had a stutter which meant the words sometimes got stuck on their way out. It made me feel different because I’d be in school and the teacher would ask a question and I’d put my hand in the air, but when it came to my turn to answer I couldn’t get the words out.”

He adds: “I used to worry that I’d never be able to speak without stuttering. But now I sing and I talk to people all the time.”

Sheeran hopes the story, airing on Bonfire Night, November 5, will help kids also struggling with a speech impediment.