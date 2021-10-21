Ruby Rose receives support from Ray Fisher following Batwoman allegations

Ruby Rose has said that people sustained injuries while working on the set of Batwoman

Ray Fisher has sided with Ruby Rose after she levied a string of allegations against the producers and executives of Batwoman.

Taking to Instagram, Ray threw his weight behind the actress and wrote: "Good on Ruby Rose. Naming names isn’t easy, but it must be done."

Earlier, the actress, in a series of Instagram Stories, alleged that the working conditions on set were unsafe and mentioned an instance of personal misconduct.

"Enough is enough," she began.

"I'm going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set."

"They ruined [the character] Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay I was going to have to sign my rights away."

She alleged that multiple people working on the set sustained serious injuries, as well as herself, a personal assistant, and a crew member who suffered third-degree burns.

Rose admitted that she "fought people on set", but insisted that it was because she "wanted safety".

She also threw a fiery allegation against co-star Dougray Scott for yelling at women on set and "hurting a female stunt double".