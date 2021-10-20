Harry Styles making Marvel debut as Thanos’ brother Eros

Harry Styles made a surprise appearance as Eros in the post-credit scene of the Chloé Zhao-directorial, Eternals

Harry Styles' acting career is reaching the skies at an incredibly swift pace.



The ex-member of British boyband One Direction, has now joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Eros, brother of Thanos, it was reported by Variety’s Matt Donnelly on Tuesday morning.

“Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the role of super-villain Thanos is being essayed by Josh Brolin in the MCU films.

Harry's bombshell casting news has been dropped ahead of Eternals November 5 premier in the US.

As per some reports, the singer made a surprise appearance as Eros in the post-credit scene of the Chloé Zhao-directorial.

One MCU fan explained the entire fiasco in one tweet, saying: “Eros is the brother of Thanos but is the complete opposite, he’s nice, carings and can physically can [sic] peoples emotions. Basically Harry is play[ing] Harry.”