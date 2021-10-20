Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Devin Booker pokes fun at her

Poking fun at Kendall Jenner's carving technique on Twitter, American professional basketball player Devin Booker wrote: "Pumpkin don't count if you used a stencil."

Booker and Jenner, who celebrated their one-year anniversary in June, got into the Halloween spirit on Monday and carved pumpkins together.



The 25-year-old supermodel retweeted Booker's playful critique and wrote, "I feel personally attacked."

On her Instagram story, Kendall showed off the couple's pumpkin carving station. The setup included their pumpkins, carving tools and various crafting items.



