 
Tuesday October 19, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Devin Booker pokes fun at her

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner carved pumpkins together

Entertainment
Web Desk
October 20, 2021
Kendall Jenners boyfriend Devin Booker pokes fun at her

Poking fun at Kendall Jenner's carving technique on Twitter, American professional basketball player Devin Booker wrote: "Pumpkin don't count if you used a stencil."

Booker and  Jenner, who celebrated their one-year anniversary in June, got into the Halloween spirit on Monday and carved pumpkins together.

The 25-year-old supermodel retweeted Booker's playful critique and wrote, "I feel personally attacked."

On her Instagram story, Kendall showed off the couple's pumpkin carving station. The setup included their pumpkins, carving tools and various crafting items.

Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Devin Booker, who is not easily impressed, got into the Halloween spirit with his lovebird Kendall Jenner.

More From Entertainment