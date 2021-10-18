‘Mindhunter’ director urges fans to ask Netflix for season 3, ‘It might actually happen’

Fans of popular American psychological crime-thriller series, Mindhunter have been anxiously waiting for the next season of the show on Netflix. However, the streaming giant has refused to comment whether it will revive the show or not.

Recently, the Academy award winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia, who helmed the first two episodes of the crime-thriller, Season 1, suggested that fan upheaval could turn Season 3 into a reality.

The Amy director took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Audiences around the world need let @netflix know that there is a real interest & demand for Season 3 of @MINDHUNTER_ if you make enough noise, It might actually happen…. #DavidFincher #mindhunter.”

Kapadia’s call came after Netflix teased a new project from director David Fincher, who served as executive producer on Mindhunter.

The streaming giant recently teased, "something special" was on the way from Fincher, which lead fans to speculate about a potential new season of Mindhunter.

However, the newly revealed show turned out to be a docu-series of cinema essays titled Voir. Back in 2020, Fincher said, “Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was an expensive show. We talked about ‘Finish Mank and then see how you feel,’ but I honestly don’t think we’re going to be able to do it for less than I did Season 2. And on some level, you have to be realistic about dollars have to equal eyeballs.”