Pakistan’s Shaheens will clash with West Indies in a warm-up match for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup today (Monday) at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai.

The clash is a part of the World Cup preparations and is scheduled to start at 2pm (PST). It will be the first warm-up match for the Pakistan squad ahead of the mega event.

Pakistan cricket team has been training for the mega event, with coaching consultants Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander.

Apart from the warm-up match, the national cricket team has no other activity scheduled for today.

Last night, the team participated in a training session at the ICC Academy ahead of the tournament.

The cricketers practised batting and bowling in floodlights during the net session. Pictures from the training session, shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) showed the players in action.



