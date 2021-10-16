'Batman' actor Michael Caine is not retiring

Michael Caine expected to have a role in Christopher Nolan's upcoming project Oppenheimer which is about the life of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer.
The Christopher Nolan movie features Cillian Murphy in the lead role.
The film is due to begin shooting next year.
Earlier, it was reported that Caine would retire after comedy-drama Best Sellers.
In a latest interview he said, “Because I haven’t worked for two years and I have a spine problem which affects my legs so I can’t walk very well.”
He added, “And I also wrote a couple of books which were published and were successful, so I’m now not an actor, I’m a writer.”
