Prince Charles fears being ‘erased’ under Prince William’s shadow: report

Experts believe Prince Charles is growing fearful of the possibility that he will be ‘completely erased’ from history due to Prince William’s growing popularity.

This claim’s been made by Daily Beast Journalist and biographer Penny Junor.

Junor told Express, “It’s very hurtful and difficult for Charles to see all the attention on his son, and his pretty wife and his lovely children. Charles and Camilla are grandparents. They can’t compete with that.”

“I’m sure he’s really proud of William. I’m sure he’s really proud of the incredible work he has done and the success he has made of his marriage and family. But he also doesn’t want to be erased just yet.”

However, at the same time royal author and historian for The Crown Robert Lacey believes “[Charles] is reassured by the knowledge that any speculation that William should be the next to take the crown is not of William’s making.”

“William would be completely opposed to that. He would be the last person to countenance the idea that he should supplant his father. Charles knows and acknowledges that. He understands there is absolutely no danger from William and Kate to his reign.”

Junor agreed to this notion and admitted, “They are all utterly entrenched in the idea of the hereditary monarchy. They all understand if you pick and choose, you lose the rationale.”