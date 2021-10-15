Dwayne Johnson surprises high school alma mater with Freedom hype project

Dwayne Johnson surprises his old alma mater with an epic hype video for the football team

Dwayne Johnson recently surprised his old football team from his high school alma mater with an epic hype video project.



The Rock crafted this entire surprise with one question in mind, “How do you want to be remembered?”



Johnson is a graduate from Bethlehem’s Freedom High school and walked away with a diploma in hand back in 1990.

In his desire to give something back to the community, the actor shared an encouraging video message that was even shared on the school’s Twitter page by Bethlehem’s Freedom High school.

In it he was also quoted saying, “I want to show you how proud I am of you guys, and here’s why I’m proud.”

“I’m proud of the hard work you’ve put in because that’s what it all comes down to — whether you win or lose, succeed or fail, it all comes down to the effort that you put in and the hard work that you commit yourself to. So, I’m proud of you, the consistent hard work that you guys are putting in.”

" … I want you to think about how you want to be remembered on the field, how you want to be remembered throughout the halls of Freedom High School.”



