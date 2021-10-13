Dwayne Johnson sheds light on his plans for a more political shift to his career

Dwayne Johnson sheds light on his plans for a more political shift to his career

Dwayne Johnson highlights political ambitions: Indicators are all there’

Dwayne Johnson recently addressed some of his bigger and more political ambitions.

The actor-turned-rapper addressed his presidential ambitions during an interview with Vanity Fair.

He started off by admitting that he’s already done “a small amount of research and analysis to see where this comes from and to see what it could look like in the future.”



As a result, he feels all the “Indicators are all very positive — in, for example, 2024, and in, for example, 2028.”

But “You know, at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics. I don’t know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country.”

“I care about every [expletive] American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them. And—there’s no delusion here — I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That’s where I am today.”