Angelina Jolie looks stunning as she steps out with her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller

Angelina Jolie appeared to be a style queen in a chic black coat as se enjoyed dinner date with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller in Los Angeles on Monday.

Jolie and Miller, who were married 1996 to 1999, appeared in happy mood while having dinner together in Beverly Hills amid romance rumours with The Weeknd.



The Maleficent actress and her ex-husband Miller, 48 reunited in July this year after spending time at his apartment in NYC. Their outing comes amid Jolie's romance rumours with music superstar The Weeknd.

The 46-year-old, who is still battling through her bitter divorce saga with ex Brad Pitt, looked amazing in a chic black coat and heels as she exited in Miller's car before the pair drove off together.

Jonny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie's second date has sparked reunion rumours between the duo - she has also been repeatedly dining out with music superstar The Weeknd this year.