Kumail Nanjiani feels 'uncomfortable' after transformation photo went viral

Kumail Nanjiani addressed the buzz surrounding his physical transformation picture that broke the internet.
The actor said he started to feel uncomfortable at some point, after people focusing too much on the way he looks.
In an interview to GQ, the Marvel star said, “I’ve found out over the last year and a half, since I did that picture, that I am very uncomfortable talking about my body — and it’s become less and less and less comfortable."
Back in 2019, the actor underwent a major physical transformation for his role in Marvel’s Eternals, in which he plays Kingo, a superhero and secret Bollywood star.
“I shared that specifically to be like, ‘Hey, I needed to change how people saw me,’ so, I could have the type of opportunities I was excited about. And those did happen,” he said.
“Now I get those opportunities. I don’t just mean action stuff. I mean, like, now I get opportunities to play a normal guy. I was not seen as a normal guy before this," the star added.
He went on to state that the film director, Chloé Zhao, was suprised when he unveiled his plans to get his body in shape.
“Chloé got a little upset at me for getting in shape,” he told the mag, adding, “I shouldn’t say ‘getting in shape.’ For changing my body to look a certain way.”
