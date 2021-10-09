Jesy Nelson comes under fire after releasing her music video

Jesy Nelson hit back at blackfishing claims, saying that she's "aware she is a white British woman".



The singer came under fire on Friday following the release of her music video after fans accused her of blackfishing - a term that refers to someone who is pretending to be black or mixed-race

In her response to the fans, who accused her of cultural appropriation, Jesy said that she's "aware she is a white British woman".

The Essex-born singer pointed out that the term blackfishing had never been directed towards her before she left Little Mix.



Jesy told in an interview: "I'm very aware that I'm a white British woman; I've never said that I wasn't. But I mean, like, I love Black culture. I love Black music. That's all I know; it's what I grew up on."