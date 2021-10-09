 
Saturday October 09, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Jesy Nelson comes under fire after releasing her music video

Singer Jesy Nelson hit back at blackfishing claims
Entertainment
Web Desk
October 09, 2021
Jesy Nelson comes under fire after releasing her music video

Jesy Nelson hit back at blackfishing claims, saying that she's "aware she is a white British woman".

The singer came under fire on Friday following the release of her music video after fans accused her of blackfishing - a term that refers to someone who is pretending to be black or mixed-race

In her response to the fans, who accused her of cultural appropriation, Jesy said that she's "aware she is a white British woman".

The Essex-born singer pointed out that the term blackfishing had never been directed towards her before she left Little Mix.

Jesy told  in an interview: "I'm very aware that I'm a white British woman; I've never said that I wasn't. But I mean, like, I love Black culture. I love Black music. That's all I know; it's what I grew up on."

More From Entertainment