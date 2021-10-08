'Kurulus:Osman': Karayel dies in new episode?

The first episode of Kurulus:Osman's season 3 won hearts of million of fans worldwide on Wednesday.

The historical series returned for season 3 on a Turkish TV channel.



A trailer for the latest episode showed Osman Bey mourning the death of his beloved horse.

In the trailer for episode 66, Osman Bey is left devastated by the death of Karayel.



The TV series tells the story of the founder of the Ottoman Empire. It's a sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which revolves around the father of Osman.