LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket management is likely to make important changes to the national T20 squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad today, as per a report in Geo News.
Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim is expected to hold important meetings today to discuss changes to the national squad for the world cup, the sources said.
They said the chief selector will meet interim coach Saqlain Mushtaq today and exchange views on the changes keeping in view the performances of the players during the ongoing National T20 Cup.
At least one or two changes to the world cup squad cannot be ruled out, sources said, adding that the management is also mulling over increasing the number of players to be sent to the bio-secure bubble for the T20 World Cup.
Players to enter bubble on Friday
Cricketers selected for the ICC event will enter the special bubble for the world cup squad from Friday.
The players selected for the squad will continue to play the National T20 Cup till today, Thursday, October 7.
After entering the bubble, the players will directly leave for the UAE to play in the mega event, on October 15.
T20 World Cup squad
Chief Selector Muhammad Waseem had announced Pakistan's squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.
Babar Azam (captain)
Shadab Khan (vice-captain)
Asif Ali
Azam Khan (wicketkeeper)
Haris Rauf
Hasan Ali
Imad Wasim
Khushdil Shah
Mohammad Hafeez
Mohammad Hasnain
Mohammad Nawaz
Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)
Mohammad Wasim Jnr
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Sohaib Maqsood
