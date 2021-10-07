Miley Cyrus' ex Kaitlynn Carter welcomes son with Kristopher Brock

Earlier, Carter shared an inside glimpse of her nursery at home

Earlier, Carter shared an inside glimpse of her nursery at home

Earlier, Carter shared an inside glimpse of her nursery at home

Miley Cyrus' ex Kaitlynn Carter has given birth to her newborn son with boyfriend Kristopher Brock.



The Hills actress excited her fans after sharing the big news on her Instagram account.

Captioning a photo of the newborn, Carter wrote, "Our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53am, 8 lbs 4 oz. everyone is happy and healthy and so in love."



Earlier, Carter shared an inside glimpse of her nursery at home. "This is honestly how I fantasized this room would turn out but didn't think it was possible with how much stuff we had after combining two homes earlier this year," she captioned photos of the former garage.

The cozy space is the perfect place for Kaitlynn and Kristopher's little one to play with half-brother Charlie.

Last December, Kaitlynn gushed over her beau and admired how "mature" he is, describing their romance as "the most seamless, chill relationship."