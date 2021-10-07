Miley Cyrus' ex Kaitlynn Carter welcomes son with Kristopher Brock

Miley Cyrus' ex Kaitlynn Carter has given birth to her newborn son with boyfriend Kristopher Brock.
The Hills actress excited her fans after sharing the big news on her Instagram account.
Captioning a photo of the newborn, Carter wrote, "Our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53am, 8 lbs 4 oz. everyone is happy and healthy and so in love."
Earlier, Carter shared an inside glimpse of her nursery at home. "This is honestly how I fantasized this room would turn out but didn't think it was possible with how much stuff we had after combining two homes earlier this year," she captioned photos of the former garage.
The cozy space is the perfect place for Kaitlynn and Kristopher's little one to play with half-brother Charlie.
Last December, Kaitlynn gushed over her beau and admired how "mature" he is, describing their romance as "the most seamless, chill relationship."
Rami Malek mentioned that he caught Kate Middleton off-guard when he spoke to her about parenting
The couple, who welcomed their second child recently, are on a lookout for a potential buyer for their LA home
Camila Cabello explained how Shawn Mendes helps her through her anxiety attacks
Brandon Blackstock thinks he could still receive the ranch from Kelly Clarkson
The woman told SBS last month that it was impossible for her to change her number
Before hitting the small screen, "The Harder They Fall" got its cinematic unveiling at London's Southbank Centre