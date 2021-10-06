 
Wednesday October 06, 2021
Ozge Torer stuns in new picture from 'Kurulus:Osman'

Ozge Torer plays Bala Hatun in 'Kurulus:Osman'
Web Desk
October 06, 2021
Ozge Torer on Wednesday shared her new nook look from the popular TV series , hours before the premier of "Kurulus:Osman" season 3,

Taking to Instagram stories, the Turkish actress posted  a picture and  asked her fans whether they missed watching the hit show.

She essays the role of Bala Hatun, the wife of Osman Bey, in "Kurulus:Osman" which is returning for the highly anticipated season 3.

