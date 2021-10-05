Kurulus:Osman: Season 3 premiers tomorrow

Highly anticipated season 3 of "Kurulus:Osman" is all set to premier on Wednesday.
Millions of fans are eagerly waiting for the new season of the hit Turkish series which is a sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul".
"Kurulus:Osman" tells the story of the founder of the Ottoman Empire.
"Dirilis:Ertugrul" is currently being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
"Dirilis:Ertugrul" , which is a TV series about the father of Osman, broke several records on YouTube.
