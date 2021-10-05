 
Osman Bey and his allies fight new battles
Entertainment
Web Desk
October 05, 2021
Kurulus:Osman: Season 3 premiers tomorrow

Highly anticipated season 3 of  "Kurulus:Osman" is all set to premier on Wednesday.

Millions of fans are eagerly waiting for the new season of the hit Turkish series which is a sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

"Kurulus:Osman" tells the story of  the founder of  the  Ottoman Empire.

"Dirilis:Ertugrul" is currently being aired on Pakistan Television  with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Dirilis:Ertugrul" , which is a TV series about the father of Osman, broke several records on YouTube.

