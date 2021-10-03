



Jennifer Garner shares most embarrassing moment: ‘It’s humbling’





Jennifer Garner accidentally texted her selfie to the wrong person in the wake of reconnecting with an old associate.

Garner took to IG to share screenshots of the huge blunder she had made as she posted a snap of the conversation with a complete stranger.

She captioned the picture saying, "You know the one time you take a selfie to prove to someone you're you? And get a 'wrong number' message just as it's gone out into the world? Well, it's humbling, isn't it.”

In the picture the Daredevil star was clad in a striped buttoned up top with a small chain and hair which neatly fell to her shoulders as she smiled widely into the camera.

It was a close-up picture with a stunning view in the backdrop.

On the personal front, Jennifer Garner tied the knot with Ben Affleck but later parted ways.







