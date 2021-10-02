Umer Sharif's body will be sent to Pakistan after clearance on Monday

Umer Sharif's body will be returned to Pakistan after the local government in Nuremberg issues the death certificate.

Sources said that the hospital where the comedy legend was being treated had issued the death certificate but the German law requires an official death certificate to send a body to another country.

According to the sources, the clearance would be given on Monday due to the weekly holidays on Saturday and Sunday.

They said that the clearance certificate would be issued on Monday when the local government's offices reopen.

The sources said the body would be returned to Pakistan by either an air ambulance or a commercial flight.

Umer Sharif had been admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg on Wednesday after his health condition deteriorated during his flight to the United States. The comedian was diagnosed with multiple ailments including coronary conditions.