Esra Bilgic thanks fans for love as first episode of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’ wins hearts Esra Bilgic tweeted “The day I've been looking forward to for months has come. I can't wait to watch the first episode”

Esra Bilgic thanks fans for love as first episode of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’ wins hearts

Turkish star Esra Bilgic, better known as Halime Sultan, has extended gratitude to her millions of fans for their love and support after the first episode of her latest drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar won the hearts.



The Kanunsuz Topraklar premiered on Wednesday, September 29.

Sharing the poster of the drama serial, also starring Uğur Güneş, Esra said “Thank you for not leaving us alone last night. Thank you for your support and all your nice comments. #KanunsuzTopraklar.”

Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, also shared the first poster of the second episode of Kanunsuz Topraklar.



She posted the first trailer and wrote “Kanunsuz Topraklar, 2nd part 1st trailer.”

Earlier, before the premiere of the first episode, Esra had tweeted “The day I've been looking forward to for months has come. I can't wait to watch the first episode.”





