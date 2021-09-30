Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram share more photos, videos from Maldives Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram got married earlier this month and arrived in Maldives for the honeymoon on Wednesday.

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram share more photos, video from Maldives

Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who are currently in Maldives, shared more stunning photos and videos from their honeymoon diaries.



Taking to Instagram, the Lockdown actress shared her dazzling photo with caption “Beach baby”.

The adorable photo received love from fans on social media.



In another Instagram post, Minal shared her endearing snap with comments turned off.

She also posted photos and short video clips in her Insta Stories.



Ahsan Mohsin also took to the photo-video sharing platform and posted sweet pictures from their Maldives trip.

In one of the boomerang video shared by Ahsan, the newlywed couple can be seen enjoy a lunch.

He captioned the post, “Lunch in paradise.”

