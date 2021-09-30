Taimur Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim get matching tattoos Kareena Kapoor and her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir also attended the birthday of Inaaya

By Web Desk

Taimur Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim get matching tattoos

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan’s sons Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan got the matching tattoos at their cousin Inaaya’s fourth birthday on Wednesday.



Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor shared an adorable photo of her son Taimur and his half-brother Ibrahim flaunting the matching tattoos.

The picture was originally posted by Ibrahim on his private Instagram account with caption “Only person I'd get matching tattoos with.”

The Good Newwz actor reposted the image with the sticker ‘big brother’ placed in the frame.

Meanwhile, Kareena and her sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan attended birthday of Inaaya, the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu late on Wednesday.

Ibrahim also joined Kareena and his half-brothers.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha, releasing in February next year.