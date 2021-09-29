Prince William issues call to action to fight climate change: ‘It’s in our charge’ Prince William issues a plea requesting fans to help fight the climate crisis

By Web Desk

Prince William issues call to action to fight climate change: ‘It’s in our charge’

Prince William has officially taken to the masses and issued a call to action, urging the population to help save the Earth from the growing climate crisis.

The Prince joined hands with the former mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg, for this “save the Earth” initiative.

Mr Bloomberg, who currently serves as the United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Ambition and Solutions, touched upon the current state of “environmental devastation we are witnessing” and also referenced record-breaking wildfires.

The duo started off by addressing that the devastation “is growing larger than what was feared possible even a year ago.”



They also wrote, “For so many, simply breathing air and drinking water is now a health hazard. Many others have seen their food supplies grow scarce and their livelihoods threatened by disruptions to the climate, including in the ocean.”

“The science tells us that this is the decade to act – and that waiting is not an option… we must meet this moment with the optimistic spirit of President Kennedy’s Moon Shot.”