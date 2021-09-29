James Bond actor Daniel Craig criticised for wearing pink velvet dinner jacket Daniel Craig was dressed in an eye-catching pink velvet dinner jacket on the occasion.

By Web Desk

"No Time To Die" finally held its delayed world premiere in London on Tuesday in the cinema's most high profile red carpet since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The premier was also attended by Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Duchess Camella.

Daniel Craig was dressed in an eye-catching pink velvet dinner jacket on the occasion.



British TV presenter Piers Morgan criticized Daniel Craig for the dress he wore on the occasion

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "O dear O (7) dear. James Bond would never wear a garish pink suede dinner jacket. You’re supposed to be a steely-eyed assassin with exemplary sartorial taste, Mr Craig…. not an Austin Powers tribute act."



