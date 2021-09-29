James Bond actor Daniel Craig criticised for wearing pink velvet dinner jacket

Daniel Craig was dressed in an eye-catching pink velvet dinner jacket on the occasion.
"No Time To Die" finally held its delayed world premiere in London on Tuesday in the cinema's most high profile red carpet since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The premier was also attended by Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Duchess Camella.
Daniel Craig was dressed in an eye-catching pink velvet dinner jacket on the occasion.
British TV presenter Piers Morgan criticized Daniel Craig for the dress he wore on the occasion
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "O dear O (7) dear. James Bond would never wear a garish pink suede dinner jacket. You’re supposed to be a steely-eyed assassin with exemplary sartorial taste, Mr Craig…. not an Austin Powers tribute act."
Experts weigh in on Meghan Markle’s eye-watering fashion faux pas during NYC trip
Enrique Iglesias said that he had been thinking about ending his long career for years