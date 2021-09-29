Sajal Aly shares a PDA-filled photo with Ahad Raza Mir to wish him on his birthday

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir got married in March 2020
Pakistani actress Sajal Aly has extended love and sweet birthday wishes to her husband Ahad Raza Mir, who turned a year older on Wednesday.
The Alif actor took to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with her better half and penned down a heartfelt note to wish him a very happy birthday.
Sajal wrote “Happy Birthday my Hamlet” followed by a heart and kiss emoticons.
Ahad is celebrating his 28th birthday today.
Earlier, Ahad’s mother Samra Raza Mir also took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of him to wish him on his special day.
She said “Happy Birthday My Love, ‘Sep 29’” along with a heart emoji.
Commenting on the post, Sajal dropped numerous heart emojis.
Fans and fellow showbiz stars also extended sweet wishes to the Ehd-e-Wafa actor on his birthday.
Sajal and Ahad got married in March 2020.
