LSA 2021: When Saboor Aly confessed she can 'never think about leaving' younger brother alone

'He is always in my heart and mind,' said Saboor Aly of her brother in earlier interview
Saboor Aly undoubtedly possesses motherly instincts when it comes to her younger brother.
Speaking with host Ahsan Khan in an earlier interview, the Fitrat star shared that she always feels her deceased mother's presence around her.
"She is there. I feel it. Mothers can never leave," said Saboor. When asked to shed more light on her feelings, the actor responded:
"I feel like a mother towards my younger brother. He is always in my heart and mind. I can never think about leaving him alone, in good times and bad. How can a real mother then leave her child," continued a teary-eyed Saboor.
Meanwhile, Saboor is nominated for the best actress awards for her powerful performance in Fitrat.
