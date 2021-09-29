Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoors Rajasthan trip included ₹91,000 luxurious suite: See Photos

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Rajasthan trip included ₹91,000 luxurious suite: See Photos Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor jetted off to Sujjan Jawai camp for latter's birthday

By Web Desk

Alia Bhatt took beau Ranbir Kapoor for an intimate trip to Rajasthan ahead of his birthday.

The duo spent quality time in Sujjan Jawai camp as indicated by Alia on her Instagram handle.

The camp, which will officially reopen on October 1, according to its website, accommodated the Bollywood couple under special circumstances.

The Sujan Jawai Camp is built between ‘spellbinding, billion-year-old granite rock formations, where leopards roam wild and free, coexisting comfortably with the charismatic communities’, according to the description on the website.

The room where Alia and Ranbir stayed costs ₹91,000 per night. It included a picturesque view of sand dunes and a premium quality interior.

Take a look: