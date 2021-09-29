Mawra Hocane rings in 29th birthday with loved-up photo dump: See Photos Here Mawra celebrates birthday around friends and family

By Web Desk

Mawra Hocane rings in 29th birthday with loved-up photo dump: See Photos Here

Mawra Hocane is celebrating her 29th birthday around close friends and family.

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the actor shared a pink-themed photo dump with her fans featuring balloons, cake, and friend Ameer Gillani.

"Birthday #PhotoDump," Mawra captioned alongside the photo.



In the carousel of pictures shared by the actress, Mawra was spotted surrounded by friends as she blew her birthday cake candles. In another snap, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor was all smiles around her girlfriends.

Take a look:







