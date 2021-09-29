Photo: Kriti Sanon’s latest ‘no makeup’ selfie leaves fans in frenzy Kriti Sanon’s latest ‘no makeup’ selfie has left fans in a frenzy

By Web Desk

Actress Kriti Sanon recently treated fans with breathtaking pictures of herself in red, and fans gushed over her stunning look on social media.



Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared her pictures and captioned them with the words, "You talkin to me?" alongside a bunch of heart emoticons.

In the picture, the Mimi actress donned a bright red coloured sweatshirt and flaunted her natural beauty.



Some fans dropped various comments on the post, calling her ‘pretty Sanon.’ Whereas another one wrote, “U are so beautiful mam.”

Kriti has not only left her fans amazed with her beauty but also with her versatile acting in numerous films.