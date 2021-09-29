Ushna Shah stars in Indian singer Manj Musik’s music video ‘Kangna’ Manj Musik said, “And it’s LIVE!!! The official music video mini movie to KANGNA starring @ushnashah is out now"

Indian origin British singer Manjeet Singh Ral, better known by his stage name Manj Musik, has released his latest music video Kangna, starring Pakistani actress Ushna Shah.



Taking to Instagram, Manjeet announced the release of the song.

He wrote in the caption “And it’s LIVE!!! The official music video mini movie to KANGNA starring @ushnashah is out now guys only on my YT CHANNEL.”

“Please share comments and like if you’re vibing to the song. Love you guys!”, he further said.



Ushna also turned to the Facebook-owned app and announced the release of Kangna.

Sharing the music video, the Dikhawa actor said “kangna with @manjmusik out now!”

The song is written by Manwal and music produced and arranged by Karl from Cross Flow Recordings in the UK.



It is directed by Manj Musik.