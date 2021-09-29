Ushna Shah stars in Indian singer Manj Musik’s music video ‘Kangna’

Manj Musik said, “And it’s LIVE!!! The official music video mini movie to KANGNA starring @ushnashah is out now"
Indian origin British singer Manjeet Singh Ral, better known by his stage name Manj Musik, has released his latest music video Kangna, starring Pakistani actress Ushna Shah.
Taking to Instagram, Manjeet announced the release of the song.
He wrote in the caption “And it’s LIVE!!! The official music video mini movie to KANGNA starring @ushnashah is out now guys only on my YT CHANNEL.”
“Please share comments and like if you’re vibing to the song. Love you guys!”, he further said.
Ushna also turned to the Facebook-owned app and announced the release of Kangna.
Sharing the music video, the Dikhawa actor said “kangna with @manjmusik out now!”
The song is written by Manwal and music produced and arranged by Karl from Cross Flow Recordings in the UK.
It is directed by Manj Musik.
'He is always in my heart and mind,' said Saboor Aly of her brother in earlier interview
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor jetted off to Sujjan Jawai camp for latter's birthday
Mawra celebrates birthday around friends and family
Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' along with superstar Aamir Khan
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram turned to Instagram and shared a sneak peek into their Maldives trip
Mawra Hocane’s 29th birthday made special with stunning decor: See Photos
Ushna Shah: ‘Bhansali’s series on Heera Mandi is taking opportunities away from Pakistani artists’
Gohar Rasheed: ‘Sarah Khan is a beautiful person on and off-camera. Falak Shabbir is one lucky man’
The duo is rumored to star in project by Qarib Qarib Single director Shailja Kejriwal
Neetu Kapoor wishes son Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday; posts adorable family picture including Alia Bhatt
Netflix 'thought it had great potential to make a mega-series,' says Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Esra Bilgic had said, “Kanunsuz Topraklar on Wednesday, September 29”
'This girl drinks so much water guys it's insane,' says Minal Khan's best friend
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain welcomed their first child in July 2021
Umer Sharif was shifted to the ICU of a private hospital after his health condition deteriorated on Sunday, hours...
Kangana Ranaut gained and lost 20kgs within months which has ‘messed up’ many things in her body
Parineeti Chopra stuns fans with her Scuba diving skills
'Loves of my life': Kareena Kapoor gushes over Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor as they head to The Kapil Sharma Show