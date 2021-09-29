Barbara Bush, Craig Coyne embrace parenthood with birth of child Barbara Bush, Craig Coyne embrace parenthood with birth of child

By Web Desk

Former first daughter Barbara Bush and Craig Coyne have announced the birth of their 1st child, on Monday, in a heartfelt social media post.



According to former President George Bush and Laura Bush; the couple has been blessed with a baby girl.

In a statement to People’s Magazine, the Bush’s said, "With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter.”

"Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful."

For those unversed, Barbara, 39, gave birth to daughter Cora near their family home in Maine, on September 27.

The couple, Barbara and Coyne tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate ceremony.