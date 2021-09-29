Kareena Kapoor shares a sweet birthday wish for niece Inaaya: ‘Reach for the stars always’ Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' along with superstar Aamir Khan

By Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor shares a sweet birthday wish for niece Inaaya: ‘Reach for the stars always’

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor shared a heartfelt note for her niece ‘little princess’ Inaaya, the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, on her 4th birthday.



Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a sweet photo of Inaaya with a heartfelt birthday note.

She wrote “Happy birthday to our little princess... Inaaya! Reach for the stars always beautiful girl”

Fans and fellow B-town celebrities also showered love on Inaaya on her fourth birthday.



Commenting on the post, Saba Pataudi said “Love you inni jaan .. Happy Birthday. God bless.”

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha along with superstar Aamir Khan.

The film will be out on Valentine’s Day 2022 after its release was postponed from Christmas this year due to coronavirus pandemic.



