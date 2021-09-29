Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrive in Maldives for honeymoon: See photos

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram turned to Instagram and shared a sneak peek into their Maldives trip
Pakistani actress Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who tied the knot earlier this month, have arrived in Maldives for the honeymoon.
The Sun Yaara actor and Ahsan Mohsin turned to their respective Instagram handles and shared a sneak peek into their Maldives trip.
They posted their stunning pictures from the Maldives getaway, leaving fans swooning.
Minal shared the photos with caption “And we’re off”.
She also posted adorable photos and video clips in her Insta Stories when they arrived at a resort in the Island.
Minal and Ahsan got married on September 10, 2021.
The actress is an avid social media user and among the most followed celebrities. She recently reached eight million Instagram followers.
