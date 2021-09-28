Mawra Hocane’s 29th birthday made special with stunning decor: See Photos Mawra Hocane’s 29th birthday made special with stunning decor: See Photos

By Web Desk





Mawra Hocane’s 29th birthday made special with stunning decor: See Photos

Actress Mawra Hocane celebrated an intimate midnight birthday bash as she turned 29 on Tuesday.



The eve of her birthday was extravagant as she spent most of her time reveling in the stunning decor that consisted of shiny purple balloons and flowers.

Mawra sported a silk night robe for the celebration with 29 crafted on the back.

The Sabaat actress took to Instagram and shared pictures from her birthday, penned it with a simple caption “midnight dump.”









Her fans and industry friends flooded her comments section with love and good wishes.



Ayeza Khan wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful.” While stylist Tabesh Khoja uttered words of affection “Happy birthday, you doll.”

Not only Mawra’s friends but also her family came forward to make her day special with beautiful wishes.

Sharing a baby picture of Mawra, her mother wrote, “May you forever sparkle and shine like the star that you are. Happy birthday my little princess!”







