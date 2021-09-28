close

Millions watch 'Kurulus: Osman' season 3 trailer

According to the Turkish media, the series would soon return for the third season

By Web Desk
September 28, 2021

Millions of people have watched the first trailer for the highly anticipated season 3 of "Kurulus: Osman".

According to Turkey's ATV broadcaster, the historical TV series would soon return for the next season. 

The trailer shows Osman Bey fighting new battles as he consolidates his power.

"Kurulus: Osman" is a sequel to another hit TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" which is being aired in Pakistan with Urdu subtitles.


