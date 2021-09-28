Gohar Rasheed praises Falak Shabbir, Sarah Khans PDA-filled relationship

Gohar Rasheed praises Falak Shabbir, Sarah Khan's PDA-filled relationship Gohar Rasheed: ‘Sarah Khan is a beautiful person on and off-camera. Falak Shabbir is one lucky man’

By Web Desk

During an interview with local publication, Pakistani actor Gohar Rasheed urged fans to normalize PDA (public display of affection) between husband and wife while referring to Sarah Khan and her husband Falak Shabbir.

While talking about his Laapata co-star, Rasheed said, "Sarah Khan is a beautiful person on and off-camera. Falak Shabbir is one lucky man. If I am honest, if I ever get married, I will be exactly like him [with my wife]. He has inspired me so much.”

He added, “There should be husbands like Falak, who isn't afraid to express their feelings. What are we so afraid of? Why do we always hold back? Why can't men express themselves however they please? Why is PDA (public display of affection) so frowned upon?"

The actor further added, "We have normalised everything else. Falak would often visit the sets and the way he would look after Sarah is awe-inspiring. He's so careful, so responsible with Sarah that I can't help but praise him."