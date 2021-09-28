Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed speculated to join hands for international web series

The duo is rumored to star in project by Qarib Qarib Single director Shailja Kejriwal
Actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed are expected to come together for another project after Zindagi Gulzar Hai.
The duo that garnered praise from around the world for their 2012 drama, is now rumored to star in a Zee5 web series helmed by Qarib Qarib Single director Shailja Kejriwal.
Turning to her Instagram on Sunday, Shailja shared a photo of Fawad Khan, indicating a collaboration as she wrote, "FINALLY!!!!!! “Zindagi” safal!" in the caption. The director also added a bunch of heart-eyed emoticons.
When a fan in the comments asked Shailja if Sanam Saeed is a part of this project too, she responded with a cryptic emoticon, indicating that she would rather stay quiet on the news.
