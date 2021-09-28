‘Ocean’s Eleven’ stars Brad Pitt and George Clooney to reunite for new thriller George Clooney and Brad Pitt to reunite in new thriller

By Web Desk

Hollywood stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt are set to share the screen space together once again for a new Jon Watts’ thriller movie.

In the first time in over 10 years, the friends and former co-stars will star in an unnamed thriller written and directed by Watts, known for his film Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Watts, who also helmed the 2019 sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home, will write, direct and produce the untitled film, with Clooney and Pitt on board to star and produce.

As per The Hollywood Reporter said, this will be “one of the biggest bidding wars of the year” as Warner Bros. Universal, MGM, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and more attempt to bid on the film.

Clooney and Pitt will also produce the movie with their production companies Smokehouse Pictures (owned by the Midnight Sky actor) and Plan B Entertainment, production house owned by the Fight Club star.

Few details are known but the outlet describes the project as “the tale of two lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job.”

Clooney and Pitt have previously worked together on the Ocean’s 11 franchise as well as Burn After Reading helmed by the Coen Brothers.