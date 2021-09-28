‘Ocean’s Eleven’ stars Brad Pitt and George Clooney to reunite for new thriller

George Clooney and Brad Pitt to reunite in new thriller
Hollywood stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt are set to share the screen space together once again for a new Jon Watts’ thriller movie.
In the first time in over 10 years, the friends and former co-stars will star in an unnamed thriller written and directed by Watts, known for his film Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Watts, who also helmed the 2019 sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home, will write, direct and produce the untitled film, with Clooney and Pitt on board to star and produce.
As per The Hollywood Reporter said, this will be “one of the biggest bidding wars of the year” as Warner Bros. Universal, MGM, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and more attempt to bid on the film.
Clooney and Pitt will also produce the movie with their production companies Smokehouse Pictures (owned by the Midnight Sky actor) and Plan B Entertainment, production house owned by the Fight Club star.
Few details are known but the outlet describes the project as “the tale of two lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job.”
Clooney and Pitt have previously worked together on the Ocean’s 11 franchise as well as Burn After Reading helmed by the Coen Brothers.
'Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last 15 years,' says UK Navy admiral
Demi Lovato said that they had a out-of-this-world experience with extra-terrestrial beings
Chrissy Teigen takes to Instagram to explain her thought process behind not posting 'perfect' photos
According to the Turkish media, the series would soon return for the third season
‘No Time To Die’ marks British actor Daniel Craig´s fifth and final turn as 007. It’s also the 25th film in the...
Jesy Nelson says she felt 'trapped' during her time in Little Mix
Netflix's new production titled I Am Georgina will talk about Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez's relationship
Chris Gayle said, “OUT NOW!! #PunjabiDaddy Music Video On My YouTube Channel”
Ashley Tisdale revealed she is feeling a bit jarred during her journey of motherhood
A hearing on the case is scheduled for Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court
Meghan and Harry welcomed their daughter, named after Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana, in June
'I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody,' Smith said
The group canceled what could have been its biggest world tour in 2020 and instead held virtual concert
Daniel Craig, a somewhat reluctant Bond at times, has had one foot out of the tuxedo almost from the moment he took on...
British actor Daniel Craig´s fifth and final outing in the blockbuster franchise hits big screens after its release...
The company owns one theater in New York, purchased in 2019, and one in Los Angeles, bought in 2020
Burj Khalifa to light up with Brad Pitt
R Kelly convicted of leading decades-long sex crime ring