Will Smith says wife Jada isn't the only one who had extra-marital relationships 'I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody,' Smith said

By Web Desk

Will Smith revealed his wife Jada Pinkett Smith is not the only one who had an extra-marital relationship in their marriage.

In a chat with the GQ magazine, the Men in Black actor revealed opened up about his open marriage.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage … Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up,” Smith explained to the outlet.



“There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? … And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection," he added.

The King Richard star explained that he and the Gotham alum have “given each other trust and freedom” within their union because for them, marriage “can’t be a prison.”

“I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody,” Will noted. “But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”