Sanjay Leela Bhansali gushes over 'big and vast' Netflix series 'Heeramandi'

Netflix 'thought it had great potential to make a mega-series,' says Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Indian director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is sharing his excitement for his much-anticipated web series Heeramandi.
Speaking on Netflix India’s Tudum Spotlight, Bhansali revealed that the streaming giant loved the 'ambitious' idea for the series and was instantly on board with the challenging project.
The script of Heeramandi was brought to Bhansali 14 years ago. The director, however, waited for the right time to take the project on floors.
“When we presented it to Netflix, they loved it and they thought it had great potential to make a mega-series. It is very ambitious, it’s very big and vast. It tells you the story of courtesans."
Netflix's Heeramandi is a series shedding light on the courtesans of pre-partinioned Lahore.
