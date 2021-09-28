Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan super excited for release of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Esra Bilgic had said, “Kanunsuz Topraklar on Wednesday, September 29”
Turkish star Esra Bilgiç, who is best known for her role as Halime Sultan, is super excited for her upcoming drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar.
The Kanunsuz Topraklar, also starring Uğur Güneş, will be released on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
Taking to Instagram, Esra shared sweet photos with the cast of Kanunsuz Topraklar and expressed her excitement.
She captioned the pictures in Turkish which reads: “What the last two days? We are so excited” followed by a heart, fire and heart-eyed emoticons.
Earlier, Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, had confirmed the release date of her much-awaited drama serial on social media.
She had posted her stunning BTS photos from the sets of drama and announced its release date, saying “Kanunsuz Topraklar on Wednesday, September 29.”
